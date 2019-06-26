Austin artist Shakey Graves — also known as Alejandro Rose-Garcia — released a haunting cover of Roger Miller's melancholy classic "A World So Full of Love" this week via fellow Austin singer-songwriter Bruce Robison's label, The Next Waltz.

Graves took a break from recording his fifth full-length album, the follow-up to 2018's "Can't Wake Up," to record with Robison, who produced the track. We attended the April 9 session at Robison's studio in Lockhart, during which Graves and the studio band went through several arrangements of the tune before settling on the final version. Here's how it sounded at one point, peeking through the control room window:



Call this an outtake from "The Making of the New Shakey Graves Single," perhaps: Bruce Robison in the control room while Shakey & band work thru the Roger Miller song in Bruce's studio on April 9. The finished result is up now on The Next Waltz YouTube channel.

— Peter Blackstock (@Blackstock360)June 26, 2019

”(Robison) was just, like, 'Do whatever you want,’" Graves said in an interview with Billboard. "Roger Miller is one of maybe five writers that have always appealed to me as a singer and songwriter. His catalog is deeper than even I give it credit for. I had started playing that song on my last tour, just to have in case I wanted to throw in a cover here or there."

According to Billboard, Robison had long hoped to record with Graves at his Austin studio.

"When (Graves) suggested a Roger Miller song I was not really surprised. All the artists that I have in have influences that make perfect sense in hindsight. He owned the song and jumped right into our crazy clubhouse and made it his own. I am a huge fan, And (Graves) is one of the few brilliant and unclassifiable artists that really make Austin what it is and why we love it here. 'A World So Full of Love' is one of the best songs we have done yet, I think Roger Miller would love it."

On Tuesday evening, The Next Waltz presented a short solo set by Graves at East Austin private club the Pershing which featured a performance of the song. Here's a short clip of it:

Here's Shakey Graves playing the Roger Miller song "World So Full of Love" at East Austin private club the Pershing last night. Check The Next Waltz YouTube page for the just-released studio version.

— Peter Blackstock (@Blackstock360)June 26, 2019