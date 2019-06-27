Noah Constancio is an 18-month-old who suffers from a congenital heart defect known as Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome.

“Noah was left at Cook Children’s by his biological mother. He was born with this condition. It’s a congenital heart defect which means it was present at birth,” said Lauren Constancio, Noah’s adopted mother. “When we (Lauren and her husband) found out about Noah, we went to visit him with the bio mom. CPS got involved and we were able to [take] guardianship of Noah which led to the adoption.”

Noah was treated by the cardiology team at Cook Children’s until April 2019 and was transferred to Children’s Health Dallas to seek a life-saving heart transplant.

After several life-threatening situations and with the help of lots of prayers, Noah received his heart transplant on Saturday, June 22.

Lauren said that since the transplant, he continues to recover miraculously. She said she is incredibly thankful for another family’s selfless decision to donate life.

“No truer words were said by one of our Facebook followers in regard to this: ‘God has big plans for Noah; a child seemingly ‘thrown away,’ but gathered in by an unselfish, loving family and given new life by another family, who in their grief gave unselfishly that beautiful gift of life. God bless all involved,’” Lauren said.

The Constancio’s will be traveling back and forth to the transplant center three times a week for a year to complete follow-up visits, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy and dental check-ups.

Noah will be on immunosuppressant drugs his entire life and will need continued life-long care.

Noah’s family has also asked for assistance from the Children’s Organ Transplant Association (COTA). The organization’s priority is to ensure that no child or young adult is denied a transplant or excluded from a transplant waiting list due to lack of funds.

Stephenville volunteers are raising $75,000 for COTA to assist with transplant-related expenses and in honor of transplant patients like Noah.

COTA for Noah’s Nation has partnered with Local Chick Elms Grand Entry Western Store and are donating 10 percent of all regular priced sales on Friday, June 28, and Saturday, June 29.

At 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 30, the Cowboy Church of Erath County will host a pancake dinner and silent/live auction that will help the family with transplant-related costs.

The auctions will include items like a Winchester rifle and hunting package; trailer tires; knives; hand-tooled leather accessories; quilts; baked goods and more.

For more information about the pancake dinner, call 254-964-8852.

Lauren is grateful to the church for hosting the benefit for Noah and her family.

“The Cowboy Church of Erath County welcomed us into the community and has loved us freely without hesitation just as Jesus does [for] each and every one of us. They didn’t ask questions; they just opened their doors to us and loved us. Many people from that church and other churches all the way across the country spanning into Romania have continued to pray for Noah and follow his story,” Lauren said.

To follow Noah’s story, go to Noah’s Nation Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/COTAforNoahsNation/ for updates on his journey.

“We would like to thank everyone for their continued love, prayers and support,” Lauren said. “We also want to give God all the glory for this outstanding miracle. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts to the Cowboy Church of Erath County, to Chick and Cindra Elms, to Werth and Sadie Mayes, and the many others who have loved us freely without hesitation and continue to support us throughout this time. We are proud to be a part of this Stephenville family.”