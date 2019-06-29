The Bastrop County Democratic Party has awarded its 2019 Molly Ivins Civic Scholarship to four recent graduates of Bastrop County high schools. Each student received a $500 scholarship.

The winners are Amanda Branecky, Bastrop High School; Janayja Jones, Elgin High School; Isabel Jaimes, Smithville High School; and Maritza Gutierrez-Fuentes, Colorado River Collegiate Academy. ¬

Branecky was student class president and plans to attend the McCombs School of Business at The University of Texas at Austin. Jones, a student class officer, plans to attend Sam Houston State University. Jaimes was vice president of the Smithville robotics team and plans to attend St. Edward’s University. Gutierrez-Fuentes was student council president and plans to attend Texas State University.

The party’s Scholarship Committee selected the winners from 16 student applications countywide. To determine the winners, the committee used several criteria, including an essay on “Which president (past or present) do you admire the most?

The Molly Ivins scholarship, named for one of Texas’ best known journalists, is awarded annually to high school seniors who live in Bastrop County. Ivins, who died in 2007, was a nationally known author, political commentator and columnist who often used biting humor in her writing.

The party said it welcomes donations to its Molly Ivins Civic Scholarship program. Checks should be made to the Bastrop County Democratic Party, and sent to P.O. Box 388, Bastrop, TX 78602. Contributors are asked to specify that the funds go to the scholarship program.

Bastrop County Republicans, Democrats join to support nonprofit

The Bastrop County Republican and Democratic parties joined forces June 1 to host a pancake fundraiser for the Children’s Advocacy Center.

The Children’s Advocacy Center works with local law enforcement and the district attorney’s office to provide child victims of abuse and other violent crimes a safe place where they can be interviewed and have medical evaluations and therapy services.

The event raised over $1,000 that will be used to help purchase a new building for the Children’s Advocacy Center, according to event organizers.

“We appreciate the event organized by the political parties of Bastrop,” said Jill Rush, director of operations for CAC. “Opportunities like this will allow us to reach more kids who have been impacted by abuse and assist in their journey of healing. Proceeds from the pancake breakfast will be used towards securing a new facility for the Children's Advocacy Center.”

This is the second year that the Republican and Democratic parties put on the pancake breakfast to support a local charity. Bastrop County Republican Party chair Dianna Greenwood said she reached out to Michele Rutherford, the Democratic precinct chair for precinct 2005, and they decided to collaborate again on a fundraiser that would benefit a local nonprofit. They said that with all the divisiveness in politics lately, having the parties come together to support a nonprofit that helps children would be a plus for the county and continue to show that the parties can work together even when they disagree on major policies.

Organizers said the reaction among the guests was positive with many participants saying they were glad that the parties held a joint fundraiser again.

“There was no question in my mind that we had to do this event again,” Greenwood said. “Last year our feedback was nearly 100% positive and many people continued to comment positively on the event six months after it occurred.”

Bastrop County Democratic Party chair Cheryl Reese said, “Together we are stronger if we put our differences aside and support our community.”

Several local elected officials attended the fundraiser, including Bastrop County Commissioner Mark Meuth, Commissioner Mel Hamner, Bastrop Mayor Connie Schroeder and Smithville Mayor Scott Saunders, as well as precinct chairs from both parties.

Greenwood and Rutherford extended a special thank you to all the volunteers and community members who brought baked goods and helped make the event a resounding success.