LEPAA hires, promotes on executive team

The Lubbock Entertainment and Performing Arts Association (LEPAA) recently promoted one director and hired another.

Michelle Banta Stephens has been promoted to executive director. Stephens has served as marketing director for LEPAA for three years, and has previously held marketing and public relations roles at Crown Point Health Suites and Covenant Health.

Rob Allison, previous LEPAA executive director, will remain a part of the team as special consultant to the LEPAA Board of Directors.

Melissa Key Pierce has joined LEPAA as development offer. The Plainview native and Texas Tech graduate will continue raising funds and community support for the Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences. Pierce most recently led the 18-month effort to celebrate Covenant Health's 100th anniversary.

Send business news to sself-walbrick@lubbockonline.com. Announcements are due Thursday by noon for Sunday publication.