The Journey of Hope South Team is a group of 20 cyclist and six crew members biking across the country in support of people with disabilities and they will be arriving in Abilene on Wednesday, July 10.

The Journey of Hope team will be arriving in Stephenville after a 105 mile bike ride from Abilene, as part of a 4,370-mile cycling event across the country. The Journey of Hope team consists of Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity men from across the country. The team will cycle an average of 75 miles per day ending at the United States Capitol on August 10. Every cyclist commits to raising a minimum of $6,000 on behalf of people with disabilities. This group is one of three Journey of Hope teams that have committed their summer to support people with disabilities through community events, advocacy presentations and grant support.

The mission of The Ability Experience is to use shared experiences to support people with disabilities and develop the men of Pi Kappa Phi into servant leaders. The Ability Experience is the national philanthropy of Pi Kappa Phi. Along with the Journey of Hope, The Ability Experience also builds amenities at camps for people with disabilities and host events with local partners at Pi Kappa Phi’s 185 chapters across the country. Founded in 1977, the Ability Experience is committed to raising funds and public awareness on behalf of people with disabilities. Combined with corporate sponsorships, the 2019 Journey of Hope will raise more than $750,000 for people with disabilities across the nation.