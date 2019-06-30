Bell Street Exit on I-27

Motorists needing access to Bell Street from northbound Interstate 27 now have a temporary exit to reach their destination. In mid-April, the exit closed to accommodate construction to the south at State Loop 335 (Hollywood Road).

As the bridge reconstruction and ramp improvement project progresses at the loop, the temporary exit for Bell Street may be adjusted. Completion of the I-27 bridge reconstruction and ramp reversal at Loop 335 is expected in spring of 2021.

Paramount Baptist Church en Español

Paramount Baptist Church voted unanimously Sunday to begin a Spanish language worship service. This is a significant new ministry for one of Amarillo’s largest churches. The church currently translates its 11 a.m. worship service into Spanish, and the church began a Sunday School class and a Wednesday night Bible study in Spanish in early May, but this new addition will provide an opportunity for people to engage in a worship experience entirely in Spanish.

The Spanish language worship service will begin Sunday, June 30, at 12:30 p.m. at 3801 S. Western St. in Building C, Room 150. The service will feature energetic music and an inspiring, Biblical message from José Arzate, the director of Spanish ministries at Paramount. Childcare will be provided.

Amarillo Cruise Take Over

Starting at Thompson Park, cruise around Amarillo to support immigrants and equality at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 30. Viva la gente latina somos todos iguales!

Texas State Shoot

The 105th Texas State Shoot is July 2-7 at the Amarillo Gun Club. Check out the program: texastrap.com/Excel/Shoots/2019StateProgram.pdf.

Family Fun Fourth!

Amarillo Parks and Recreation sponsors an outdoor concert at John Stiff Park Thursday, July 4 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Free event.

Amarillo Animal Coalition Meeting

"Working together for the animals of Amarillo," the Amarillo Activity Youth Center hosts the Amarillo Animal Coalition Meeting Friday, July 5, from 6:45 to 8 p.m.

Tejano Soul Jam Fest

The Fourth Annual Amarillo Northside Community Park Tour expands to the Tejano Soul Jam Fest featuring Raymond Renteria & DJ Tonee Jai. The six-week park tour kicks off Saturday, July 6, in Borger's Cofield Park. Weekly engagements continue at a different park through Aug. 11 with music starting at 6 p.m. for all events. The rest of the tour schedule follows: Saturday, July 13, E&E Givens Park in Plainview; Sunday, July 21, Alamo Park; Sunday, July 28, Mary Hazelrigg Park; Sunday, Aug. 4, Sam Houston Park; Sunday, Aug. 11, Bones Hooks Park.

Free microchipping

Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare will offer free dog and cat microchipping at El Alamo Park from 9-4 p.m. July 13.

Keep Amarillo Clean

Keep Amarillo Clean encourages residents to take to the streets of Amarillo again Saturday, July 13, 9 a.m.-noon with a "Your Neighborhood Cleanup Day" endeavor. Take before and after photos and post them to the Keep Amarillo Clean Facebook page.

Barrio Bash

Amarillo Barrio Community Development & Power Church present 2019’s Barrio Bash July 13 on 10th Avenue in front of Power Church, 1344 SE 10th Ave. It's an annual event that's fun for the whole family. Make plans to join the bash for live music, burgers from the Amarillo Police Department, bounce houses and more, 4-8 p.m.

West Texas Burger Brawl

The inaugural West Texas Burger Brawl benefiting Amarillo Housing First is 5-8 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at Elwood Park. Cook teams from around the Texas Panhandle will compete in three categories, each hoping to be crowned Burger Brawl Champion. Admission will get you all the burgers you can eat -- $25 for adults, $10 for children aged 10 and older and free for children under age 10. There will be live music and vendor booths, too.

Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains Awards

Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains is proud to announce the 2019 Women of Distinction award recipients. Recipients and focus areas include: Jean Huguley - Discover Award; Charlotte Rhodes - Connect Award; Cindi Wynia - Take Action Award; Pam Dougherty - Lifetime Achievement Award; William McCarty - Man Enough to Be a Girl Scout Award.

The Women of Distinction program honors exceptional leaders who have made significant contributions in key areas identified by the the Girl Scouts Research Institute to positively influence success for girls in leadership roles.

Nominees will be honored at the Women of Distinction event, 11:30 a.m. Aug. 1 at Polk Street United Methodist Church. Reservations can be made online for individual tickets and sponsorships or by contacting Emily Garvin at 817-735-5313 or egarvin@gs-top.org.

Local 13th Congressional District Art Contest Winner

Caprock High School's Briana Hernandez won the 13th Congressional District Art Contest. Hernandez, along with CHS Art Teacher Shawn Kennedy spent the week touring Washington, DC with Congressman Mac Thornberry's wife Sally.

Volunteer with The Salvation Army to change a child's life

Do you have some spare time to give back to kids in need? The Salvation Army is seeking a few volunteers who would enjoy the opportunity to love on some kids in Christ's name. Help is needed on Tuesday evenings and Saturday and Sunday mornings for work in small groups, camps, and for special events/activities. Contact Amethyst Reed at 806-670-9486 to discuss days, times, and training required to volunteer.

Paramount Baptist's World Missions Goal

Paramount Baptist Church announced they are extremely grateful for the giving nature of their members. Their World Missions Goal of $200,000 was surpassed by $19,000. Money goes directly to their missionaries on the field in the U.S. and abroad.