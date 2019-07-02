Glen Rose Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Kelly Harris, who has worked for the city of Glen Rose the past eight years, has retired.

City Administrator Michael Leamons said the last day on the job for Harris was Wednesday, June 26.

Harris began working for the city as manager of Oakdale Park, and has been the CVB director for about 3-1/2 years.

The city of Glen Rose also has had a vacancy in the position of events coordinator since the departure of Kristen Gibson a few months ago. Gibson took a similar position with the city of Granbury.

Leamons said the City Council may discuss the possibility of changing up job titles. He said that Mayor Pam Miller had mentioned the possibility of bringing the two positions together.

For now, receptionist Pearl Martin is managing the CVB.