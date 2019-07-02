AUSTIN — The Texas Department of Public Safety will conduct two traffic operations simultaneously this week to help keep drivers safe over the Fourth of July holiday. Starting Wednesday through Friday, troopers will increase traffic enforcement.

Troopers will be looking for those violating the Move Over, Slow Down law, as well as other traffic violations such as DWI, speeding and failure to wear a seat belt.

“As we celebrate our nation’s independence, it’s important to remember to do so safely and responsibly,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “We want to remind everyone to follow posted speed limits, wear your seat belt and designate a sober ride home. Remember, if you see an emergency vehicle or tow truck on the side of the road, slow down or move over. By celebrating responsibly, you can help ensure we all make it home safely.”

During last year’s holiday enforcement campaign, troopers issued more than 57,000 citations and warnings, including 1,023 seat belt and child safety restraint citations. DPS enforcement efforts also resulted in 256 DWI arrests, 212 fugitive arrests and 204 felony arrests.