Investigators are working to figure out who intentionally set multiple fires Sunday night inside a Fiesta Supermarket in East Austin, fire officials said.

The man was caught on video, but left the scene before investigators could identify him, Austin fire officials said. Investigators found three separate fires inside the store that had been intentionally set.

A reward of up to $1,000 is available to the first person to share an anonymous tip that leads to an arrest. Call Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477.