Information released on Tuesday by Somervell County Sheriff Alan West indicates that the recent murder indictment of Jacob Paul Loyd resulted after Loyd confessed to strangling his mother to death in 2017. The confession came after he was arrested and charged with an “unrelated burglary of a habitation and criminal mischief charges” last month.

The information, received from the Sheriff’s Office in response to an open records request, states that after the unresponsive body of 45-year-old Brandi Loyd was found on July 7, 2017 in a cabin by the property owner near the river on County Road 403, the death initially was determined to be a suicide by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

“Sheriff Alan West was committed to finding the cause of death and continued to request his investigative staff to find the cause and manner of death of Mrs. Loyd,” the statement says.

Jacob Loyd, a 25-year-old Somervell County resident, made “numerous comments to people that he was involved in the death,” the news release states.

After Jacob Loyd was arrested on May 6, 2019, on the burglary and criminal mischief charges, he was interviewed by investigators.

“During a custodial interview of Jacob Loyd, he was confronted with evidence which had been gathered through the years of investigation by this office (Somervell County Sheriff’s Office) and the Texas Rangers,” the news release states. “Jacob Loyd gave a confession and provided specific information to investigators which (led) to the warrant issued for Jacob Loyd’s arrest on the murder charge. Jacob Loyd is awaiting trial on all his charges and is being held in the Somervell County Jail on bonds totaling $362,000.”

Jacob Loyd’s current charges and bond amounts are: murder, $250,000; burglary of a habitation, $100,000; evading arrest, $10,000; criminal mischief, $2,000.

If convicted of the first-degree felony charge of murder, the penalty range is between five to 99 years or life in prison, according to Somervell/Johnson County Assistant District Attorney Trey Brown.