This was, undoubtedly, the best Fourth of July yet.

Not because of a parade, a meal or a fireworks extravaganza, but simply because, for the first time in a month, the kids were home. From my perspective, holidays, regardless of when they might fall on the calendar, should always be about family.

You might recall, back on Father’s Day I shared the story of our children traveling to Malawi, Africa, for a mission trip. The highlight that day was a video call from the kids during lunch. It was the last one of those I received until they returned to U.S. soil on Wednesday.

One of the things about parents in general and dads in particular is we have this need to know our children are all right. When there is a long void of silence, troubling narratives can find their way into our psyches and sow seeds of doubt. Because I watch too many episodes of “Criminal Minds,” and consume way too much news, I had some pre-conceived notions of terrible things that could happen.

When I think of Africa, I think about the Ebola virus, cobras, Boko Haram, malaria, tsetse flies, lions, elephants, warlords and numerous other images that have come across my personal radar screen through the years. It’s an unfair characterization, but many an imagination can get carried away in the absence of communication.

It makes no difference that safety is often an illusion, and as too many of us know, terrible things can happen anytime and anywhere. Still, we fathers subscribe to the ideal that we can keep our kids out of harm’s way through sheer will and determination.

Needless to say, the final two weeks of their time in Africa were days that stretched my patience and my faith thinner than I would care to admit. The seven-hour time difference made keeping in touch difficult anyway. On top of that, add the place they were wasn’t exactly swimming in the marvels of electronic communication. Then there’s the fact that they were there to work, not transmit text messages and “proof of life” updates throughout.

When I, at last, did receive a text message from my daughter, it started with these ominous words: “I need to fill you in on a few things.” Without going into too much detail or betraying any confidences, let’s just say the last few days included moments of tension. After some details, her message ended with these words: “No need to worry. Let’s just trust God.” Powerful words from a 19-year-old daughter to her part-time pastor father.

That was a week ago today, which, not coincidentally, is when terrible insomnia forced its way into things. I even tried reading some of the columns I’ve written, practically guaranteed to induce sleep, without any luck. Around 2 a.m. last Tuesday, she texted they were headed to the airport to begin the journey home.

They traveled into Malawi with a team of people, most of whom had been there before. They were departing with one other person who would go his separate way once the four-hour flight to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia ended. That meant our two kids would have to find their way through one of the busiest airports in Africa, clear customs and get to the gate in advance of the 16-hour flight back to America.

It had been almost 12 hours since that departure text before my daughter let me know they were 20 minutes from boarding their flight. They left Ethiopia around 10 p.m. in Africa and flew through the night with a 5 a.m. stopover in Dublin. The plane refueled and then left for Washington, D.C., arriving at 6:30 a.m. Texas time. Their flights from D.C. to Houston and Houston to Lubbock must have been a piece of cake after that transatlantic travel.

They landed in West Texas at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. It was the culmination of an 11,000-mile, 40-hour journey. Truly, the trip of a lifetime.

We’re still unpacking physically and spiritually some of the things they learned. They were part of an evangelism team the past two weeks and saw God show up in a mighty way. They were impressed with the authentic faith of people in Malawi and their hunger to know more about Jesus, the cross and eternal life. My son was privileged to preach twice, something he has now done in three countries (after a mission trip to Haiti last summer). I’ve watched a short video clip of his message and am blown away by his presence and his gifts.

I’ve never preached with an interpreter (although some in my congregation might suggest I need one), and I’m sure it’s more difficult than it looks, being aware of the timing and letting each other complete thoughts.

The kids were stretched and have grown as a result of this experience, but I think I have too. When my doubts were their darkest, I would hear an unexpected dose of encouragement from unlikely sources. A friend I hear from infrequently sent me an uplifting text out of the blue one day. An acquaintance of years ago called to talk to me about his family’s connection to Malawi. My optometrist had just returned from summitting Mount Kilimanjaro and shared exciting insights from his African adventure.

Think what you may. I don’t believe in coincidences. God shows up in our lives sometimes when our eyes are wide open – and sometimes when they’re shut so tightly it seems no light can get in.

On July 4, like many previous years, we gathered around the table for an all-American meal of hamburgers and hot dogs. It was the best Independence Day yet, made all the better by the presence of a family and an even deeper understanding of why we should never take anything -- or anyone -- for granted.

Doug Hensley is associate regional editor and director of commentary for the Globe-News.