A 12-year-old girl was found hundreds of miles from home Saturday night after going missing early that morning.

The girl was reported missing by her father after she was last seen at Stephenville City Park about 7 a.m. Saturday.

Stephenville police immediately began an investigation and posted a description and photo of the girl on social media asking the public for help locating her.

Shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday, Stephenville Police Chief Jason King told the E-T that the girl had been located in San Antonio with an 18-year-old man she reportedly met online.

“Our detectives and officers worked throughout the day tracking down leads and looking through electronic devices,” King said. “We are relieved that (she) was found and her parents are on their way to pick her up.”

Hakeem Ismaaeel Abdulrahim, 18, was taken into custody and charged with harboring a runaway and online solicitation of a minor under the age of 14, a second degree felony.

According to the arrest affidavit, the family notified police after realizing the girl was missing. The family gave detectives an LG tablet and consent to search the device for clues on her whereabouts.

A forensic examination of the tablet by Detective Jeremy Lanier revealed several explicit images of a man later identified as Abdulrahim sent through Snapchat, which had since been deleted.

The detective was able to reinstall Snapchat and recover explicit conversations between the girl and Abdulrahim, who had been identified by the screen name “Husband.”

The girl and Abdulrahim spoke several times and planned for him to come to Stephenville, according to the affidavit.

Abdulrahim came to Stephenville Saturday and picked up the girl from the Allsup’s convenience store closest to her home.

“When Detective Lanier identified Abdulrahim, we notified the FBI and San Antonio police who were able to recover (the girl),” King said.

The girl was located inside Abdulrahim’s apartment in San Antonio.

He is being held on a $53,500 bond at the Bexar County Adult Detention Center.