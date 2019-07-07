The books are officially closed on the Texas Tech athletic calendar, and the Red Raiders have enjoyed what arguably could be considered their finest hour of competitive accomplishments in school annals. The elusive next level has been on the radar of Tech and its fans for some time, and Red Raider athletic director Kirby Hocutt should get much of the credit for his successful leadership on the path to high-profile success.

In the course of a few months, Tech won a national championship in men’s outdoor track and field, competed for the national championship in men’s basketball against Virginia (falling in overtime) and battled in the national semifinals of the College World Series. During the spring, Tech captured four Big 12 championships (basketball, indoor and outdoor track and baseball) and has established itself as a serious player on the NCAA landscape.

Those weren’t the only highlights of the spring. The school’s cheer and pom squads collected national championships, and Tech’s prestigious meat-judging program was the subject of an article in the May 6 edition of Sports Illustrated magazine. The Red Raider softball team also enjoyed a spirited postseason run, qualifying for the Baton Rouge regional and taking host LSU to a third game before falling.

Throw in a few individual accomplishments such as baseball player Josh Jung and Lubbock-produced men’s basketball star Jarrett Culver being selected among the top 10 in the MLB and NBA drafts, respectively, and it’s readily apparent Tech athletics are splendidly ascendant. Looking back a few short years, Tech has now had a top 10 selection in the MLB, NBA and NFL drafts, thanks to reigning NFL MVP Pat Mahomes, a former Tech star now playing for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Success begins with Hocutt, who would deflect such credit to the talented head coaches, coaching staffs, administrators and support personnel. His vision since arriving in 2011 has been to bring in head coaches who may not be the best known but are absolutely the best fit for Tech and West Texas. The success stories of men’s basketball coach Chris Beard and baseball coach Tim Tadlock are well-thumbed pages in the Red Raider athletic hymnal.

The personable Beard directed Tech within one possession of a national championship as Virginia connected on a clutch 3-pointer in the final seconds of regulation to push the game to an extra five minutes. He has an eye for talent, a commitment to culture and a knack for getting players to expect more from themselves. It’s been a remarkably contagious transformation.

Tadlock, the former Red Raider player, has built a program with all the hallmarks of consistency, and the payoff has been four trips to the College World Series, including this year’s, which was the most successful foray so far. Hocutt moved swiftly to reward both with lucrative contracts meant to keep them in place.

And while those are two narratives of success, even Hocutt’s most noteworthy coaching casualty, former football coach Kliff Kingsbury, wasn’t all bad news. The day he was hired, it was a national story, and interest in the program spiked as a fractured fan base healed. Then when it ended, it was one of the most amicable parting of the ways ever recorded. From day one to day last, Kingsbury was a class act, a reflection of how well thought of he was by his boss, student-athletes and fans alike.

The early buzz on his successor, Matt Wells, is reason for optimism as fall approaches. Following this spring like no other, eyes across West Texas will undoubtedly be trained on Wells and the football program he will lead in 2019.

A second component of success has been Tech’s vision to upgrade facilities and put Red Raider athletics on comparable footing with Big 12 Conference brethren. The school has a track and indoor football facility that is among the best in the nation. The most recent groundbreaking took place on what will be an impressive basketball practice facility. The Big 12 is a serious athletic league, and Tech is serious about claiming its place – in all sports.

It wasn’t that long ago that “the next level” was a regular conversation around Tech athletics. The Red Raiders have enjoyed success along the way, but the truly elite programs separate themselves from the competition with sustained, year-in and year-out excellence. The template starts with a visionary athletic director who can move boldly.

That vision attracts coaches who big ideas and the ability to recruit quality athletes with the ability to see the big picture. Victory isn’t always a matter of how many five-star athletes are on the roster; it depends on how well talent meshes within the program’s parameters. Today’s athletes want to compete against the best on great stages. Facilities have become almost as important as anything else in the recruiting world.

The final two pieces are also critical – a strong coalition of donors financially committed to partnering with the university in its athletic mission and and student-athletes of high quality and character. The process does not happen overnight, especially in places with budgetary realities.

But when all these elements come together at the right time, it’s a thing of beauty, and we salute Red Raider administrators, coaches, athletes, spirit squad members and the meat judging team for their achievements – and the memories they have provided – so far.