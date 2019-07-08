The Glen Rose Old Fashioned Hometown Fourth of July Parade was a big hit all the way around — in terms of spectator turnout, as well as the number of floats.

Approximately 50 registered floats were in the parade, according to Glen Rose City Secretary Stephanie Ritchie.

“I’m being told that that the largest (number of) parade entries as long as anybody could remember,” Ritchie said.

The parade, held on the morning of July 4 — moved from Glen Rose High School down Allen Street, then down NE Barnard Street through downtown and ending up at the First United Methodist Church.

A large crowd was on hand, and some also participated in the free activities around the downtown square, such as a three-legged race and dunking booth.

The day was capped off with the annual fireworks display after dark at Wheeler Branch Park, put on by the Somervell County Water District.

“I think it was a huge success,” Ritchie said of the overall celebration. “The city of Glen Rose appreciates and thanks the many participants and volunteers that made the parade happen. I believe we had an amazing turnout.”