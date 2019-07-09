Rhonda Hawthorne has lots of hope for Glen Rose’s future.

She even sees a bit of Glen Rose in the movie, “Hope Floats,” in which the lead character returns to her small hometown in Texas.

Hawthorne, one of the most recent additions to the Glen Rose City Council, wasn’t originally from Glen Rose. But she can identify with the movie’s story and the small-town feel.

She was born in Kerrville, and graduated from Fredericksburg High School. She moved to California and attended UCLA for two years, then transferred to Irvine University, majoring in design.

She and her husband, Cory, moved to Granbury in 2011 and owned a store there for five years. In January 2016 they opened Miss Dixie’s Cottage at 115 Elm Street on the downtown square in Glen Rose.

“When we would travel we would go through Glen Rose. I told my husband that one day I’d have a store here,” Hawthorne said. “I love the little town and I love the people. I’ve met many friends here.

“Glen Rose is very charming, with so many people that have lived here all their life. It’s quaint. They welcome you with open arms. That’s what I like. ‘Hope Floats’ reminds me of Glen Rose.”

Hawthorne was unopposed in her bid for a City Council seat last year, and was sworn in last May along with Johnny Martin and new mayor Pam Miller.

She said that the feeling was “overwhelming.”

“I was scared to death,” Hawthorne said. “It’s a huge responsibility that I’m willing to take. I do listen to the citizens. That’s what I’m there for, to make the best decisions for the citizens.”

Hawthorne said although the City Council went through some rocky times in 2018, she feels it’s a “very strong council” now and it’s “going in the right direction.”

Hawthorne said that she can be a voice for the town’s other small business owners, and she hopes to keep it a “small and quaint” town.

“It’s important for me to keep this a small town,” Hawthorne said. “We don’t need big businesses here. We need to keep it small. I think we need more housing, more apartments.”

She said she would like to see Glen Rose beautify its downtown area and its parks.

Hawthorne and her husband have one daughter, Sami Smothers, of Lipan. There are three grandsons — Brody, age 9; Payton, 3; and Jaxen, 10 months old.

Miss Dixie’s Cottage is about 3,000 square feet, where “You can get just about anything you want,” Hawthorne said. “We have candy, jams, salsas, antiques, clothes, farmhouse furniture.”