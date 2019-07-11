The 13th reunion of the Smithville Homecoming Organization was attended by alumni from across the country over the weekend. The three-day event at the Smithville Recreation Center and Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church featured activities, speakers and awards, including a family fun day, casino night/dance, a gospel show, banquet and a memorial service.

This year’s theme “Remembering the Past While Embracing the Future” was quite appropriate, as members of the former Mary A. Brown High School had vivid memories of growing up in a segregated city. The all-black high school, along with the churches in the community, was the force that united the former students with their heritage and background. That caused many of them to branch out to be professionals in a variety of fields, not only in Smithville but throughout the country.

Many of the students reminisced about growing up in Smithville and how it affected their lives. Many educators reflected upon teaching students with outdated textbooks and finding other resources to supplement the education of their students. To promote education, Dez J’nae Hodge was the recipient of the group’s first scholarship of $1,000. She will attend the University of Texas this fall.

Success stories shared during the reunion included those of former students who were able to attend and from those who weren't. Entrepreneurs like Hiawatha Williams has a successful franchise called Williams Chicken. Smithville Homecoming chairperson Willy Culberson is a helicopter pilot and member of the Travis County’s STAR Flight. William “Bill” Gordon is a three-term Smithville City Council member. Benjamin “BJ” Anderson was a highly skilled mechanic with the Tuskegee Airmen and Thomas “TC” Carter is an accomplished actor/director in television and film. These are among the alumni who say they are from Smithville and are proud of the many changes that have occurred over the years in their hometown.

The banquet speaker was Cyril Adkins, the Smithville school district's athletic director. He is the first African American to hold that position in Smithville.

Adkins grew up in the city with humble beginnings and said in his speech how unlikely it was for him to be the athlete he became and the athletic director he is today. While growing up, he was small and usually came in last in his athletic pursuits. But at Smithville High School, he began to develop and became a three-year letterman in football and baseball and a four-year letterman in track and basketball. He went on to be a state champion triple jumper.

With a scholarship in hand, he went to Texas State University, then known as Southwest Texas State, where he received athletic and All-Academic recognition. After graduating in 1999, he received his first coaching job at the Bastrop school district. He remained there until 2008, when he accepted a position with the Smithville district, where he worked his way up to his current position.

His speech was inspirational and energized the crowd to give a standing ovation at its conclusion.

At the end of the weekend, a memorial service took place with the Rev. Sterling Kendrick Bates as the speaker. All the attendees thanked the committee for providing an outstanding weekend of fellowship, spiritual fulfillment, great food and rekindled memories, and said they hoped the tradition will continue for many years to come.