Would you like plants that are easier to maintain? Plants that are drought resistant, require less maintenance and fertilizer and are deer resistant?

Native plants provide habitat and food for birds, butterflies, bees and other wildlife.

Ricky Linex from NRCS will talk about the top 50 native plants for landscaping at 6 p.m. Monday, July 22, at the Citizen’s Center.

Some plants included in his program are American basketflower, Bluebells and Compass plant. There will be a handout of all 50 plants discussed by both common and scientific names.

There will be several plants given away as door prizes.

Ricky Linex is a wildlife biologist who has worked for the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) for 36 years and is headquartered in Weatherford, Texas. He has written a plant identification book, Range Plants of North Central Texas, A Land Users Guide to Their Identification, Value and Management that has been recognized as an outstanding publication by The Wildlife Society, the Native Plant Society of Texas and the Society of Range Management.

“Fifty Shades of Green” is hosted by The Prairie Rose Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Texas. The Prairie Rose Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Texas is a non-profit organization comprised of members interested in the native flora of Texas.

Members are from Hood, Somervell, Erath, Bosque, Johnson and Hamilton counties.

The mission of the Native Plant Society is to promote conservation, research and utilization of native plants and plant habitats of Texas through education, outreach and example.