Laney Whitefield, an incoming junior at Glen Rose High School, earned a silver medal in her event at the FCCLA (Family, Career and Community Leaders of America) National Leadership Conference held June 30-July 4 at the convention center in Anaheim, California.

Whitefield competed in the Sports Nutrition category, which is one of 33 Family and Consumer Science related competitive events held during the annual leadership conference.

GRHS FCCLA Advisor Jill Lawson explained that members compete at the regional, state and national level, and this year more than 4,500 participated in Anaheim after qualifying to advance from their own states.

Another local attendee was Caroline Davis, who completed the Franklin Covey Leadership Academy while at the conference. Davis will be a sophomore at GRHS and is the 2019-2020 Region II vice president of competitive events for the Texas FCCLA.

“I am so proud of these two young ladies and how they represented Glen Rose at this year’s NLC,” Lawson said. “It was a great conference and led to so many new experiences for them, including their first earthquake experience. We are happy to be home safe and sound and are praying for those affected by the earthquakes."

Lawson noted that Texas was well represented at the FCCLA event, with 675 students and adults at the conference. That was the most of any state. Also, the 2019-2020 national FCCLA president, Tyler Lemley, is from Graford, Texas.

The NLC offers opportunities to share in networking, competitions and listening to inspirational speakers. They also have access to advanced training opportunities and hands-on activities and workshops. Among the goals are to improve their leadership skills and talents, and find potential career pathways.