The Salvation Army of Lubbock is collaborating with Blue Sky Texas to help get clothes and school supplies to kids staying in the Salvation Army's shelter, according to a news release.

Blue Sky Texas at 4416 98th St. has “Back to School" tags of all the kids staying in the shelter. On the tags is a brief description of the kids ages, sizes, grade, and school supplies needed. The Salvation Army and Blue Sky Texas are asking for people to come get a "Back to School" tag and make donations to help the kids as they get ready for school.

Blue Sky Texas is also giving the donor a $10 gift card when they return the clothing and supplies.

The tags are available through Aug. 10.