DOWNTOWN AUSTIN

Public forum Tuesday

on new homelessness laws

The Downtown Austin Alliance will feature a panel with Austin city and police officials from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to discuss recent changes to the camping and sit/lie ordinances that went into effect July 1.

The forum will be at Central Presbyterian Church, 200 E. Eighth St.

Attendees will hear from Austin police about how it is interpreting and enforcing the new laws and from city officials about homelessness planning, including recommendations, which are due in August, for shelters in each council district.

Panelists will include police Chief Brian Manley; Veronica Briseño, city of Austin interim homeless strategy officer; and Bill Brice, vice president investor relations at Downtown Austin Alliance. The moderator will be Dean Angela Evans of the University of Texas LBJ School of Public Affairs.

To register: bit.ly/2NP0HOT.

EAST AUSTIN

Panel discussion Monday

on mental health issues

The National Alliance on Mental Illness Central Texas and the Austin Area African American Behavioral Health Network will co-host “Challenges in Cultural Competence in Mental Health” from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday.

The free event will be at the Dell Children’s Medical Center, Pat Hayes Education and Conference Center, 4900 Mueller Blvd.

The discussion, part of the Mind Matters community talks series presented by Ascension Seton, will feature a panel discussion on the challenges and opportunities of building a culturally competent mental health workforce.

Mind Matters aims to bring mental health experts and advocates together to share information, tools and experience with the goal of advancing the community’s understanding of mental illness and increasing awareness of the resources available.

ROUND ROCK

Justice of the peace office

to be closed Monday, Tuesday

The office of Justice of the Peace Precinct 1, 1801 E. Old Settlers Blvd., will be closed for court personnel training Monday and Tuesday.

The office is closed to the public Wednesdays, so civil and criminal due dates and appearance dates will be extended until Thursday. Online credit card payments are accepted on certain cases.

To pay online: wilco.org/jp1. When making a payment online, maintain receipts at all times to provide proof of payment.

HUTTO

Scholastic Book Fair

at library through July 27

The Friends of the Hutto Public Library will host a Scholastic Book Fair from Monday through July 27 in the large meeting room at the library, 500 W. Live Oak St.

The fair will be from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; and 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 5 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 27.

Proceeds support the library.

For more information: scholastic.com/bf/huttopubliclibrary.

BASTROP

Film Alley to screen

'Secret Life of Pets'

Film Alley Bastrop, 1600 Chestnut St., will host a screening of “The Secret Life of Pets” as part of its Family Film Festival at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Entry is 50 cents with a $3.50 special for popcorn and drink. Proceeds will benefit Down Home Ranch.

HAYS COUNTY

County registering properties

with Texas Film Commission

The Hays County Commissioners Court has joined the "50 Locations in 50 Days Challenge" to register county properties with the Texas Film Commission.

The goal is to increase the commission’s portfolio of movie and television filming locations throughout the county, and local cinema- and industry-related groups are aiming to register 50 new locations in 50 days between July 13 and Sept. 2.

The total economic impact of the motion picture and TV production industry in Hays and Caldwell counties from 2008 through 2016 amounted to more than $26 million, according to the proclamation issued by the court. The cities of Buda, Kyle, Dripping Springs and San Marcos have all been certified as Film Friendly Cities, bestowed by the Texas Film Commission of the Texas governor's office.

All types of houses, properties and businesses are needed. Members of the San Marcos Cinema Club will take photos of properties and upload them to the Texas Film Commission’s portfolio site at no charge.

For more information: 512-557-5837; 50loc50days@gmail.com.

— American-Statesman staff