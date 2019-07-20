A man was killed early Saturday in a shooting in Southeast Austin near William Cannon Drive, Austin police said.

Police said they were called at 2:45 a.m. to the 4500 block of Turnstone Drive after getting reports of shots being fired. Austin-Travis County EMS medics said that when they arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not identified the man who was killed, but his girlfriend, who was in the neighborhood where the shooting occurred Saturday morning, said he was 29-year-old Justin Pryor, who graduated from Akins High School and had three children.

"He was outgoing, made an impression anywhere he went, (was) an amazing father," Angelina Martinez said. "(He) loved his three children. His parents and his sister are his everything."

Martinez did not indicate a possible motive for the shooting. .

Neighbors who live in the area said they did not hear the gunshots or see what happened. Police have not said if the shooter is in custody but indicated Saturday that the public was not in any danger.