Monday forecast for Austin: The seventh consecutive day of triple-digit temperatures is upon us, Central Texas. Yup, the National Weather Service said it will be 100 degrees yet again during the day.

Skies will be mostly sunny as temperatures heat up and the heat index will be as high as 105, forecasters said. A heat index combines relative humidity with air temperature to more accurately measure how hot outside will feel to your body.

So while it will be around 100 degrees, it will feel a bit warmer.

Skies will become partly cloudy at night with a 40% chance of rain, forecasters said. Temperatures will stay above a low near 76 degrees, they said.

Here's a look at the rest of the week, according to the weather service's extended forecast:

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a 40% chance of rain, mostly before 1 p.m., and a high near 92. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 71.

Wednesday: Sunny with a high near 91. Clear at night with a low around 67.

Thursday: Sunny with a high near 93. Mostly clear at night with a low around 68.

Friday: Sunny with a high near 93. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 72.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 93. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 73.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a high near 96.