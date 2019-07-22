A Petersburg man was killed in a one-vehicle crash over the weekend near Crosbyton.

The crash was reported about 2:50 p.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 82 about two miles east of Crosbyton, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Investigators believe 60-year-old Kenneth Ermon Griggs was driving a 2001 GMC Sierra pickup west on U.S. 82 when the pickup traveled north off of the main lanes and onto the grass shoulder and ditch. Griggs overcorrected to the left and back on to the highway before losing control of the vehicle, which rolled several times south of the westbound lanes.

He was ejected from the pickup and was taken to Crosbyton Clinic Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to DPS. No other occupants were in the vehicle.

It was not immediately clear what other factors contributed to the crash, which remains under investigation.