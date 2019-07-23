ROUND ROCK — An Austin lawyer found with methamphetamine in his car after a traffic stop in Williamson County on Saturday also had other illegal or suspected illegal drugs in his vehicle including cocaine and heroin, according to an arrest affidavit released Tuesday.

Victor Hardy, 50, has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison. A court document released Monday only mentioned that he was charged with possessing meth with the intent to deliver.

A Williamson County deputy stopped Hardy at 9:26 p.m. Saturday in the 9300 block of 9319 Anderson Mill Road for failing to signal a lane change, the affidavit said Tuesday. It said Hardy was alone in his vehicle and was driving a BMW M6.

A deputy used a canine to sniff the car and the dog alerted that drugs in it, the affidavit said. Deputies first found marijuana inside the car and then found three sealed cylinders that contained .3 ounces of suspected marijuana, .9 grams of meth, one cartridge of suspected cannabis, 6.2 grams of meth in clear capsules, 4.6 grams of cocaine in seven Ziploc bags, .9 grams of psilocybin mushrooms and 10 dosage units of suspected LSD, the document said.

RELATED: Austin lawyer accused of possession of meth in Williamson County

It said the cylinders also contained .1 grams of an unknown black substance, suspected to be heroin, .6 grams of suspected heroin, 2.2 grams of Xanax, 1.1 grams of ecstasy tablets, 12.2 grams of suspected ecstasy tablets and .4 ounces of suspected marijuana.

A deputy decided that Hardy intended to sell the drug based "on the amounts, variety and packaging of the controlled substances, and that some substances were packaged in small quantities for individual resale," the affidavit said.

Hardy did not reply to a request for comment. He was released from the Williamson County Jail on Sunday after posting bail set at $50,000.