Michael Thompson admitted in court on Wednesday to starting the fire that damaged a South Lubbock last year, causing hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage and displacing a father and his two daughters for months.

However, he had no explanation for why he did it other than he was bored and fidgeting with his lighter and began lighting leaves on fire.

On Monday, 140th District Court Judge Jim Bob Darnell said he didn’t believe him and handed Thompson a 15-year prison sentence at the end of a bench trial that started on July 16.

“I think you're lying to yourself and everybody else,” he told Thompson, who pleaded guilty on July 12 to a first-degree felony count of arson.

In a fiery sentencing opinion that referenced the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, Darnell told Thompson a community service placement was out of the question for his actions, which included lying to investigators about seeing a suspicious person who could have been the arsonist in the area.

“I watched your video interview,” Darnell said. “For 30 minutes, you sit there and give this bull---- story about seeing somebody else and you describe yourself.”

Darnell told Thompson he spent the five days since the bench trial recessed on July 17 to convey to him the severity of his actions and came up with the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the Twin Towers in New York.

“You know what happened to people on that day?,” he asked Thompson. “There were people that jumped out of windows from 80 stories up because they didn't want to be burned to death.”

His attorney, Philip Johnson, asked the court to give his client a chance to prove himself by placing him on deferred adjudication, a form of community supervision that results in the dismissal of a case if completed successfully. However, Thompson would have faced the full range of punishment, five to 99 years in this case, if he fails.

Prosecutors Jessica Gorman argued that community supervision was an inappropriate punishment for the crime.

“This is a crime against persons as much as it is a crime against property,” she said.

Fire

Thompson was arrested on Nov. 27, 2017, a day after Lubbock firefighters responded to a house fire with no injuries in the 4900 block of 62nd Street. Gorman said the fire had already been burning for about 30 minutes before Lubbock Fire Rescue responded.

The blaze gutted the house.

Robert Arnold, the homeowner, said he was working on a bathroom remodeling project at the house and left with his daughter and his girlfriend to buy more supplies and run other errands when he returned to see firefighters battling the blaze.

The fire grew and quickly burned its way to Arnold’s home, destroying the roof and the master bedroom. What wasn’t touched by fire was damaged by smoke and soot.

Arnold and his two daughters were displaced for seven months as their home was rebuilt.

Arnold, who traveled for work, said he also had to miss work days in order to stay in town and deal with contractors.

The fire caused more than $250,000 in damage. He said his insurance covered all but $32,000.

Arnold, who had never seen Thompson before, initially thought the fire was accidental. But when his security cameras showed it was arson, he was left confused.

“It made no sense,” he said. “I don't have any enemies per-se. Not anything at that level.”

He said there was no amount of money that could replace the time he’s spent away from family and work and the peace of mind he and his daughter’s have lost.

He said his youngest daughter, with whom he has visitation rights, is afraid to stay at his home now. His eldest daughter is obsessed with security and constantly makes sure their doors are locked before going to bed.

“It's forced them to grow up a little bit in ways they shouldn't,” he said.

Fire marshals sent portions of the video to the media with a plea to the public to help them identify the man caught on camera.

Thompson contacted investigators the next day after his boss called him, saying he was on the news.

In a recorded video with investigators, Thompson initially said he saw another person in the backyard who could be the arsonist. However, he admitted to setting the fire when investigators confronted him with the video that showed he was alone in the backyard.

Testimony

In his testimony in court, Thompson said he was sorry for his actions and didn’t mean to damage the Arnold’s home.

He said he was walking in the neighborhood, which was near his apartment, and was looking for a quiet place to sit and think and picked the Arnold’s backyard. He said he was fidgeting with his lighter and mindlessly set fire to some leaves before throwing them onto a bigger pile of leaves believing they were extinguished and walked to the mall where he ate Chinese food.

Prosecutors said the footage from Arnold’s security cameras didn’t match his testimony.

The footage showed Thompson walking past the home after he saw a pickup truck and a skateboarder go by, then return. After lighting the leaves on fire, he was seen running away from the house as smoke began to billow.

Gorman said despite pleading guilty to the crime, Thompson's testimony showed he wasn't taking responsibility for his actions.

"If the goal is to take responsibility and own up to what you've done and to try and say, 'I'm going to do better,' you have to start with telling the truth," she said.

Thompson’s testimony didn't sit well with Darnell either. The judge asked him why he lied to investigators about seeing another person.

“I was afraid,” Thompson said.

“Somehow, I don’t buy that,” Darnell said.

Darnell told the defendant he believed he lied to escape being caught.

“You know what’s worse than a thief?,” Darnell asked him.

“A liar,” Thompson said as he sat in the witness stand.

“Exactly," the judge replied.

Darnell compared Thompson to Jordan Burrell, who the judge sentenced in 2016 to 38 years in prison for beating an elderly man with a metal pipe near his home.

“I don’t know if you’re not a worse person than he is,” Darnell said. “That’s what bothers me.”

Troubled childhood

Johnson called on Thompson’s family, including his mother, who testified about his troubled childhood, which included physical abuse.

Thompson’s mother said as a young mother she was unable to cope with the frustration of raising a child by herself and lashed out at her son, at one point hitting him with a cooking pan.

She said she believed her son’s outbursts were a result of his inability to express himself appropriately. However, she also could not provide a reason for his actions that resulted in the house fire.

“I'm taken aback,” she said.

Criminal history

During the bench trial, prosecutors presented Thompson’s juvenile criminal history, which included a harassment charge when he was 10 years old and sent a note to a daycare threatening to burn it down and kill a child if the police were called.

Thompson told the court he vaguely remembers the case and said he did it because he was angry at seeing people happy.

He was given counseling and his records showed an improvement in his behavior until he was 14, when he was arrested for pulling a fire alarm at Coronado High School, which he did not attend.

Again, Thompson was given counseling and substance abuse treatment. His records show counseling helped him manage his anger and control his outbursts.

In May 2014 he was charged with a state-jail felony count of theft and was placed on deferred adjudication, which he completed successfully.

Gorman said she believed Thompson's criminal history shows an attraction to fire that likely provides an insight into his actions in 2017.

"There's obviously some sort of fascination there with the fire, I don't know if it's the control aspect, being able to place people in fear like that, or if it's an excitement thing," she said. "There's various reasons that the experts say that they engage in this type of behavior, and I don't know what it is for him. But it wasn't just an accident like he said it was."

Defense argument

Thompson’s defense attorney used his client’s juvenile record to show his client responded well in the past to counseling.

He asked the judge to consider the progress Thompson has made since his arrest and argued that punishing his client with a prison sentence wasn’t going to benefit society.

“He's got a 3.0 in college,” he said. “He's been working full time and he even said on the stand, 'Take money out of my check. I want to pay it back'.”

Gorman argued that Thompson's criminal history showed the state had already given him the opportunities to change and now needs a harsher punishment.

Darnell told Thompson he needed to be held accountable for terrorizing Arnold’s children.

“When you terrorize two little kids who didn't know you from Adam, and probably still don't and don't want to ever have anything to do with you, and I wouldn’t blame them,” he said.