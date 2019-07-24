The Glen Rose City Council approved putting a proposition on the ballot for the Nov. 5 election to let the city’s residents decide whether or not Oakdale Park will be offered for sale.

The vote was unanimous (5-0), during a special meeting held Monday evening at City Hall.

Also on Monday, in a preliminary tax rate motion for early budget planning, the council voted 5-0 to move forward with the current tax rate of 38.4074 per $100 of tax valuation.

That means that so far, there is no indication the tax rate for the city’s residents will need to be increased, according to City Administrator Michael Leamons.

“They want to base the budget on the same tax rate we have now, so there is no plan to raise the city’s tax rate,” Leamons said. “They will vote to set the tax rate later, after they hold public hearings.”

Bids from potential Oakdale Park buyers could be considered before the election, but Leamons said, “but I suspect they’ll wait until after the election.”

Oakdale’s newest manager, who started his duties in June, is Glen Rose High School graduate Chip Joslin.

The city council has approved a job description for the vacant position of director of the Glen Rose Convention and Visitors Bureau. That position opened with the retirement of former Director Kelly Harris, who recently announced she was retiring as of June 26, 2019. She had been the CVB director for 3-1/2 years.

“We know people are lined up to wait for that (job) to be posted,” Leamons said, adding that he knows of “at least half a dozen” potential candidates so far.

A committee helped put together the application, which includes candidate qualifications and duties.

The CVB director “performs essential functions directed toward marketing, sales, and the promotion of Glen Rose as a tourist destination, including organizing and hosting special events and attractions.”

The job description also notes that the CVB director will also assist the city manager in promoting economic development.

Leamons said there is no specific time frame on hiring a new CVB director, but noted, “I expect something will happen fairly quickly.”

Leamons said the new CVB director will manage the person who eventually is selected to fill the city’s other vacancy, events coordinator. That position has been open since former events coordinator Kristen Gibson left a few months ago for a similar position with the city of Granbury.

Leamons said that the new CVB director will write the job description for the events coordinator position.

The City Council will have its regular meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 13, with a 5:30 p.m. start.