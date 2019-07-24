It's not "an official thing just yet," but pan-Asian restaurant Koriente is introducing a new curbside pickup system for customers. In a Facebook post, the Red River District hotspot revealed their brand-new partnership with WalkOut, a new website app that brings the drive-through directly to you.

To use the service, type the website walk.io into any browser, sign up for the service by entering your credit card information and your car's make and model, then call in your order. When you drive to the restaurant, pull up the mobile site on your phone to indicate you're outside and a food runner will bring lunch right to your car window.

Koriente is offering 50% off customers' full bill through the end of the week for anyone who uses the app.

The health-conscious Korean restaurant did not indicate why they are pursuing this new service, though the comments on the Facebook post may reveal some clues.

A user named Heather Addor wrote, "I would definitely use. I’ve spent a fair amount of time circling the restaurant for a place to park to pick up takeout!"

Another user named Sara Huckabee wrote, "I hate going down there anymore (and rake me over the coals if you must,) but the homeless population drives me insane. I've been cussed out happily walking to my car with my koriente. I keep wondering how long yall will be at that location with amazing places being pushed out due to rent?" [sic]

Whether the new app is being introduced due to limited parking or negative interactions with the nearby homeless population, the existence of WalkOut is definitely a game-changer in the ever-growing state capitol.