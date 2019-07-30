In my last column I had written about the early transportation of patrons from Cleburne to Glen Rose via “The Jittney” as it was called.

Becky Ice had donated a Historical Brochure published by the Dallas YWCA camp which was located in Glen Rose in the early days. It later was called Tres Rios and today still brings visitors to Glen Rose. The Fort Worth Star Telegram, Local & Texas section, June 30, 2019, the words “Electric Avenue: From Fort Worth to Dallas and Cleburne caught my interest.

While writing I had wondered how and why did a “Jittney” make several trips a day, every day between Glen Rose and Cleburne? There was the answer! The “Electric Avenue” also known as the Interurban and it was an electric Trolley service that went from Fort Worth to Dallas and Cleburne. In 1902 a company had laid down track from downtown east to Dallas. I had thought it as a railroad. And according to the article it was called the Interurban Line.

It reminded me that several years ago a lady came to the Heritage Center downtown and said she had a lot of “stuff” from her family and she did not know what to do with it. Would we like to see it? A few weeks passed and she came back to the Center with 8-9 large black plastic bags of “stuff”. Betty Gosdin was so excited and over a period of two years we worked on the Bryant Family History in Glen Rose. Their complete life story from the 1850s to the 1940s.

This collection is a wealth of information on the family itself, but it also brought answers to many questions about the life and times in early Somervell county. What a treasure. Hundreds of letters, cards and events in the daily lives of a family. They were letter writers for sure. Several times a week from their children and stories of day to day family life.

The correspondence of day to day living, of the events, invitations and many references regarding their use of “The Jittney” and the Interurban. Their daughter had written in one of her many letters of the Interurban it made a stop at Texas Woman’s College (Texas Wesleyan University today.) Located today a small university just minutes downtown Fort Worth. The Bryant’s daughter attended this college. All tied together it answered so many questions that came to mind about transportation in the early days of travel to Glen Rose.

This was the “Boom Days” in our local history Glen Rose was the “Place to Be”. I have just reread the book by Ella Martin about the Snyder Sanitarium. There were numerous cabins, hotels, parks, and the healing waters mentioned. It is a little piece of history also as seen through the eyes of someone who lived here.

I have all the written history of my great aunt Mattie Echols. She just finished her college in Glen Rose and had worked for Dr. Gus Snyder. She decided she wanted to have her own business and she got a loan from the bank and a contractor from the local lumber yard and built the Echols Boarding House on the corner of Vine and Elm Street. I have all her life history from the date of loan to the day she sold her business. In the papers is the story of her purchasing the stove for the kitchen. She traveled on the Jittney and Interurban to Ft. Worth and picked out her new stove and it was delivered to Glen Rose in 1929.

People came to see this new stove. People were traveling and Miss Mattie was in business.

Sadly, today as I went into town, I glanced up Elm Street and the old Echols Boarding was being demolished. I stopped and took photos, talked with the workers and picked up a brick to add to my memories of the “Glory Days” of the old relic. Family Sunday Dinners, old friends and all the little tidbits Aunt Mattie would save “just for me.”

Glen Rose has been blessed with a wealth of history and in our travels, we have met people in many places in the US that know the name “Glen Rose” and every time there comes another story.

Stop by the Somervell Heritage Library and Research Center and give us your story.