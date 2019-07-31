The annual AIDS Walk Austin is taking steps to make the event more inclusive this September.

AIDS Services of Austin, the nonprofit that manages the walk, now in its 32nd year, said it is bringing in rapper Big Freedia as its first ever headliner and added Austin Black Pride as a beneficiary for the first time.

AIDS Services spokesman Juan Benitez said the moves come as part of the nonprofit's efforts in recent years to better reach communities of color, which often are the hardest hit by the HIV epidemic because of stigma and a lack of access to treatment. AIDS Services moved its new health promotion facility in 2018 to East Austin, close to two ZIP codes with some of the city's highest rates of HIV. It also started an initiative called “La Q” to better connect with Hispanic communities.

“There's kind of this new generation of HIV, so where are we with the cause? We’re going on 30-plus years of the HIV epidemic. Now, it seems like we're finally tackling the social and economic issues that affect someone's HIV status,” Benitez said. “The reality is that a lot of that boils down to someone's skin color. And when it comes to people of color, we find that there's lower levels of access to care, lower engagement, lower numbers of people on PrEP,” a drug used to prevent HIV transmission.

Benitez said to reach those communities, AIDS Services wants to tap groups that already have developed trust with them, like Austin Black Pride, which will receive a portion of the proceeds from the walk.

“There are a lot of different black organizations here in Austin that are doing great work, and it's a matter of engaging with those organizations that already have that trust in the community,” Benitez said.

“What I really want to focus on more is that HIV is not just a white gay man problem,” he said. “It really is a human issue at its core, and … most don't even know what HIV stands for anymore, which is crazy to me. It’s Human Immunodeficiency Virus — first word is 'human' — and I don't think people actually take into account that this is a human thing that affects all of us.”

Sheldon Darnell, president of Austin Black Pride, said he wants to use the walk to build trust between the black community and the health care system.

“It's pertinent that when these (organizations like AIDS Services of Austin) do create campaigns or if they do try to, you know, reach out to these specific communities, that they align themselves with the right organizations and the right kind of stakeholders in the community versus going out on those efforts alone, because there's a lot of trust that has to be built,” Darnell said. “There's a lot of different cultural differences that people don't often take into account when they do get these HIV-AIDS campaigns.”

Darnell said the walk also will help change perceptions about his organization. He said some people see Austin Black Pride as a party group because of its bimonthly “Drip Drop” dance socials. They are parties, but Darnell said Austin Black Pride uses them to encourage more people to get tested and connected to treatment by meeting them where they already are. At some of its events, the group brings in nurse practitioners and pharmacists to get people tested and on HIV treatment right then, connecting people to care.

The walk, he said, is another way of connecting. Plans are still being worked on, but Darnell said he has a personal goal of testing 100 people at the walk and getting 75 of those to treatment.

Ivan Baltimore, an HIV prevention specialist with AIDS Services of Austin, knew Big Freedia growing up as a performer in New Orleans. Baltimore said he hopes having her in the event will encourage more people within the African American LGBTQ community to come and raise the event's visibility.

“Even if they don't understand now the importance of them walking, I think they will afterwards,” Baltimore said.

