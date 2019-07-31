Tarleton State University will confer more than 600 diplomas at summer commencement ceremonies Aug. 9 at Wisdom Gym on the Stephenville campus.
Tarleton President F. Dominic Dottavio will preside over three ceremonies beginning at 10 a.m.
Dates and times for commencement ceremonies are:
Friday, Aug. 9
10 a.m.
• College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences
• College of Education
• College of Science and Technology
1 p.m.
• College of Business Administration
• College of Liberal and Fine Arts
• College of Health Sciences and Human Services
4 p.m.
• College of Graduate Studies.
For more information, or to watch a live stream video of commencement ceremonies, go to www.tarleton.edu/graduation. A link for the live stream will be posted prior to the event.
For directions to Wisdom Gym or maps of the Stephenville campus, including parking locations, visit www.tarleton.edu/campus.