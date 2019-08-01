Two men are dead - one from San Antonio and the other from Millsap - following a violent crash on U.S. Hwy. 281, approximately 1.5 miles north of Hico on Wednesday.

An accident report from the Texas Department of Public Safety stated that the accident happened about 9 a.m. when a 2019 Volvo truck-tractor semi-trailer traveling north crossed into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with a 2015 Freightliner, causing a fiery explosion.

The driver of the Volvo, James Crabtree, 33, of San Antonio, was pronounced dead at the scene as well as the driver of the Freightliner, 59-year-old Ronald Ross of Millsap.

A 2011 Mack TTST traveling behind the Freightliner took evasive action but was unable to avoid striking the Volvo and Freightliner after the collision.

The Mack’s driver, 66-year-old Elmer Saling of Lawn was not injured.

A portion of Hwy. 281 was closed for the remainder of the day and traffic was diverted to alternate routes.