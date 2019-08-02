Tayler Sullivan is the new high school family and consumer science teacher and FCCLA advisor for Glen Rose High School.

She was previously employed as the family consumer science teacher at Hillsboro ISD from 2015-2018.

Sullivan graduated from Tarleton State University with a Bachelor of Science in Family Consumer Science with teaching certification in 2014.

She graduated from Glen Rose High School in 2011.

Sullivan answered some questions about her career and why she loves teaching.

Q. What inspired you to become a teacher?

A. When I first went to college, I thought I wanted to go into graphic design, but my whole life I had kind of talked about being a teacher or a coach. It was always something I wanted to do and I was actually inspired by my family and consumer science teacher when I was in high school. Her name was Susan Bruce from here in Glen Rose, but she was the one who inspired me to be a teacher.

Q. What are you most looking forward to this school year?

A. Everything. I’m really excited about the whole thing because Glen Rose is my dream job, but I think just building relationships with students and being able to be a part of such a great school district is what I’m most excited about. I love being with the kids. I think that they inspire each of us every day otherwise we wouldn’t be teachers.

Q. What is your favorite thing about teaching?

A. I would say being able to build relationships with students and getting to know students. I love teaching the subject that I teach, but it makes it all worthwhile whenever you build a relationship with a student and they get it or they become inspired by it and they want to do more and be more.

Q. If you could go back in time and give advice to your younger self, what would you tell her?

A. That if you work hard enough and stay passionate about what you want to do, then you can reach all of your goals. I knew for a long time that I wanted to work in Glen Rose and I thought that it was going to take forever to be able to get here, so I think just telling myself to be patient and letting it all work out in its time and that it’ll all happen and it’ll all fall into the right place.

Can you tell me about your family?

A. My husband is Jake Sullivan. He’s also from Glen Rose. We actually are high school sweethearts. We started dating my junior year of high school so we’ve been together since high school. He is a pipeline welder so he stays out in West Texas quite a bit but he comes home as often as he can. We’ve been together 10 years now.