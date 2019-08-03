Forecasters are calling for a warm and muggy Saturday in Austin, with heat index of 100 and a slight chance of showers after 2 p.m.

The National Weather Service has put rain chances at 20% in the day, with the potential for thunderstorms. They said skies will remain partly sunny, with a high temperature of 93, but with humidity, it will feel more like the triple digits.

Southerly winds are expected to blow in at around 5 mph. At night, rain chances increase to 40% with more thunderstorms possible, meteorologists said. Evening skies will be mostly cloudy, as temperatures dip to a low around 75, according to the weather service.

Rain remains in the forecast for Sunday, when meteorologists have put chances at 40% in the day and 30% at night, and again, the heat index is going to rise above 100.

Here is a look at the extended forecast:

Sunday: 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the day and 20% at night; mostly cloudy with a high of 92 and heat index of 101 and a low of 75 at night.

Monday: 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the day and partly cloudy at night; high of 95 and low around 76.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny in the day and partly cloudy at night; high of 99 and low around 76.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny in the day and clear skies at night; high of 101 and low around 77.