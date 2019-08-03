West Texas will miss the leadership of U.S. Rep. Mike Conaway, the Midland Republican who announced earlier this week that he was retiring from public office and would not seek reelection in 2020. For those unfamiliar, Conaway built an impressive reputation through eight terms of service in the House and was the leading Republican on that chamber's Agriculture Committee for three terms.

His district spanned from Midland-Odessa to Lamesa to as far east as Brownwood and Granbury, and he had a clear grasp of the outsized role food, fuel and fiber played in his district as well as a clear vision for the region’s legislative priorities. Two years ago, it was Conaway who was chosen to lead the House Intelligence Committee’s probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election, according to our story earlier this week.

“Representing the folks in District 11 has been an honor and a privilege that I cannot adequately describe,” he said in our story covering the news conference where he made the announcement. “This chapter in our lives has been more fulfilling than I could have ever imagined. But all things come to an end.”

As word of the news spread, tributes to Conaway’s integrity, work ethic and commitment to the people of West Texas rolled in. Part of his legacy will be as a tireless friend to the region’s expansive agricultural interests.

“From day one, Mike reached out to us and wanted to know more,” Steve Verett, executive director of the Plains Cotton Growers, said in our story. “He and his wife (Suzanne) went on a trip with a group of cotton growers to learn about the industry and how we do business, and legislative things. That was the beginning of Mike’s relationship with the cotton industry. What I admire most is he was able to bring together both industries and explain to each other the importance of the oil and gas industry and agriculture to the district and how we could work together.”

As our story pointed out, Conaway said one of the highlights of his career was getting the 2018 Farm Bill passed on time, despite the political realities of the day that included being part of the minority party in the House and serving during a highly politicized time.

“Mike Conaway is not your typical politician. He has an unmatched work ethic, impeccable integrity and is equal parts conservative, compassionate and common sense,” U.S. Rep Jodey Arrington (R-Lubbock) said in our story. Arrington, who served on the Ag Committee during his first term, went on to praise Conaway’s determination and leadership in getting the Farm Bill passed.

“…Mike led our efforts to pass one of the most important and consequential farm bills in recent history,” he said. “I will always be grateful for the opportunities Mike gave me during my first term and, most of all, for his friendship and the example he set for me and the entire Congress.”

Arrington was also right about something else. Conaway’s decision is a huge loss for the region and leaves imposing shoes to be filled. For his part, Conaway said in our story that once his current term of service ends he plans spend more time with his family.

We thank Mike Conaway for his selfless and distinguished service to the people of West Texas and America. We wish him and Suzanne the best in their next chapter of life together.