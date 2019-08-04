It has been a week rife with political intrigue as Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen (R-Lake Jackson) has found himself in an increasingly public spat that could undermine his influence and create issues for the Republican party heading into the 2020 election, which will be critical for Republicans looking to maintain their majority in both chambers.

The ongoing back-and-forth dispute also has taken away from the accomplishments of the recently completed legislative session, one that was especially good for West Texas.

The important thing, for now, is all of the facts are yet to come into public view, so restraint in terms of jumping to conclusions or passing judgments seems to be the prudent course of action for now.

Here is what is public. Bonnen and Michael Quinn Sullivan, who is leader of the group Empower Texans, met in mid-June. Dustin Burrows (R-Lubbock) was in attendance. Burrows is the Republican caucus chair in the House and has been a supporter of Speaker Bonnen.

The accounts begin to diverge at this point. Sullivan said the meeting included a quid-pro-quo offer of giving Sullivan’s organization House press credentials for the 2021 session provided Empower Texans refrain from criticism of the session. Sullivan said Bonnen then left the room and Burrows listed 10 incumbents that Empower Texans, known for its hardline conservative stance, set its sights on.

Bonnen has insisted the claim regarding the “hit list” is untrue. Sullivan responded by saying he had secretly recorded the meeting for his own protection. Several House members have listened to the recording and said it casts doubt on Bonnen’s version. For his part, Burrows has not spoken publicly about the matter, and a written statement from the speaker indicated he had asked Burrows to refrain from commenting.

So where now? Sullivan indicates he will release the recording, in full or in part, if Bonnen and Burrows don’t set the record straight. Bonnen has challenged Sullivan to release the recording in full so context is preserved. Virtually no one is speaking on the record, and anyone who answers is being extremely careful, as they should be. This is a fluid story.

West Texans might remember it was Sullivan who went public with an untruthful report regarding former Texas Tech University System Chancellor Robert Duncan’s retirement, so Sullivan’s track record in these parts is shaky. He is also a political operative with an unabashed agenda and a well-financed political action committee at his behest. It is also accurate to say Empower Texans exerted less influence during the 2019 session than in previous years. All that said, it doesn’t mean what he claims here is untruthful, only that it should be weighed carefully.

Bonnen, some will recall, took time prior to the session’s start to visit West Texas and learn about people, places and priorities. He is one of many reasons there will soon be a Tech veterinary school in Amarillo. He demonstrated a steady hand in his leadership of the House last session, and it was, by all accounts, productive.

If Sullivan’s account turns out to be true, Bonnen and Burrows both will have a credibility problem with their peers. Bonnen had previously warned members of the lower chamber not to actively campaign against other Republican incumbents or face consequences when the House reconvenes for the 2021 session.

On several occasions last week, he disputed Sullivan’s characterization of the events. “Let me be clear,” he said in a written statement. “At no point in our conversation was Sullivan provided with a list of target members.” The heat around both men intensified late in the week with several members hearing the recording and expressing surprise.

Bonnen has been criticized for taking the meeting at all, but he said it was in the interest of protecting Republicans. It may also have been a case of the old saw: “Keep your friends close and your enemies closer.”

The alleged list is said to include a couple of representatives from the region – Drew Darby of San Angelo and Stan Lambert of Abilene. Like almost everyone supposedly on the list, they have not commented. Everyone is waiting for the next chapter in the drama to unfold.

As of midday Friday, the audio recording had not been released. We join with Bonnen and other media outlets that have called for the recording to be made public in its entirety. Sullivan said he has refrained thus far from making the tape public to avoid harming what he called “innocent bystanders.”

If it bears out Sullivan’s account, the speaker and Burrows likely will have some bridge-building to do, if that is not already taking place out of public view. Often, incidents like this have a short shelf life in the political world, but it’s likely this dust-up was the last story anyone expected to see in the aftermath of the session.

Still, it’s the first one that needs to have its loose ends tied up by those most impacted.

And the sooner, the better.