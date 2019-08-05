The Lubbock County Historical Commission will dedicate a Texas Historical Marker at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10 honoring former U. S. Representative George Mahon.

The marker is located in front of the George and Helen Mahon Library at 1306 9th St. The Texas Historical Commission has recognized that Mahon had significant impact on Lubbock and Texas history by awarding it an Official Texas Historical Marker. Speakers for the occasion will include County Judge Curtis Parrish and Mayor Dan Pope, as well as Janet Neugebauer, author of “A Witness to History: George Mahon, West Texas Congressman.” The Lubbock County Historical Commission welcomes the public to share in historical event.

Mahon was elected to the U. S. House of Representatives from the newly-created 19th District in 1935, representing Lubbock and much of West Texas.

He retained this seat for 44 years. Mahon was instrumental in such West Texas projects as the reactivation of Reese Air Force Base in 1949 and construction of Interstate 27 from Amarillo to Lubbock. After the 1970 tornado in Lubbock, Mahon persuaded federal officials to grant millions in federal aid to the city. A new library, built on the site of the devastation, was named for Mahon and his wife Helen.