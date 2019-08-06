Ty Byrd is a new football coach and U.S. history teacher at Glen Rose High School.

Byrd attended the University of Houston from 2003-2005, then transferred to Howard Payne University where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in psychology in 2008. He received his master’s degree in sports management from Hardin-Simmons University in 2012.

Byrd grew up in Lubbock and graduated from Monterey High School in 2003.

Q. What will your duties be as the new coach?

A. I’ll be coaching the corners on defense and special teams coordinator.

Q. How did you get started in your career?

A. I started in college football. I was a student assistant at Howard Payne and then I was a graduate assistant at Hardin-Simmons.

Q. What do you love most about teaching/coaching?

A. Just being in those kids' lives and building relationships.

Q. What do you like to do in your spare time?

A. I enjoy listening to music, working out, playing golf and going to the beach.

Q. What is your biggest challenge as a teacher/coach?

A. Balancing my time.

Q. Where did you teach/coach previously?

A. Just recently I was at Levelland High School, Midland Lee and Bruceville-Eddy.

Q. What advice would you give to students wanting to become a teacher?

A. Work hard every day and work towards your goals.