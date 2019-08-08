Robert Tucker, a Comanche citizen, has announced his Congressional bid for TX House District 11.

Running as a Republican, Tucker's campaign says it will emphasize supporting teachers and administrators in Texas's educational system, minimizing the federal government's overreach in Texas's agricultural sector, and embracing the development of Texan energy production.

Tucker has worked as an aircraft mechanic and operated two small businesses before his transition into local politics.

Tucker has served in the military and as a pastor of a small-town church and paramedic.

Learn more about his campaign at www.roberttuckerforuscongress.com.