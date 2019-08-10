Kids and families joined Los Hermanos Familia for the 11th Annual “Vamos a Pescar, Let’s Go Fishing!” event Saturday morning at the Buddy Holly Lake in North Lubbock.

No fishing license was needed for the free event, which served as an opportunity to let children and their families bond before the school year begins, with some learning a new skill - fishing.

The lake was freshly stocked with catfish and angler educators were on hand. The event also featured activities including archery, tackle box building, backyard bass games and more.

The Los Hermanos Familia organization's event came to be when the co-founder’s father, Gonzalo Garcia Jr., an area farmer, became ill and had to have an emergency bypass. His last request was to go fishing with the entire family.