At the Downtown Women’s Center summer 2019 graduation, Mike Fogiel was among those in the crowd cheering. He wasn’t cheering for a relative or close personal friend, he was applauding one of his employees – one of many he’s championed over the years.

“They need the support,” he said. “It was more important to her for me to be there, than for me to lay at home on the couch. It’s a pay-it-forward type deal. I’m very blessed in my business world and personal life, so if I can pass it on in some way, I do.”

Fogiel, owner of Hoffbrau Steaks, Ye Olde Pancake Station and the Lost Cajun, has found himself an unexpected refuge for staff with addiction/criminal backgrounds.

“We look for friendly, courteous (staff). We want people who, when they come to work, they enjoy their job and enjoy working with other people,” he said. “We weren’t seeking to hire these girls initially. They came along and of all the ones we’ve hired, we’ve only had a few that have gone backwards.”

Fogiel has also hired employees with disabilities.

“I hired a moderately disabled dish washer 25 years ago. He’s (still) there, day in, day out – Jaime is quite the guy,” he said. “The able-bodied people can get a job anywhere, we’re hirable. Some of them aren’t and so if we can, we give them a chance.”

As organizations like Ban the Box call for banning the criminal history box on job applications, seeing that checked box doesn’t make Fogiel round file an application.

“It could be a minor incident and it could be something more serious, but we try to take people on an upfront faith," he said. “Because they messed up, that doesn’t mean they don’t deserve another chance.”

At Ye Old Pancake Station alone, Fogiel employs three women currently in the Downtown Women’s Center’s rehabilitation program.

Lori Groves was the employee that invited Fogiel to her June 23 DWC graduation. Groves has been employed by Fogiel since February 2018, first at the Lost Cajun, and currently at Ye Olde Pancake Station.

“I got clean in December 2017, so I was only a couple months clean when I started working for him,” she said.

Groves had a background in insurance before her life went awry.

“I wasn’t always out in the streets; I made a couple of wrong turns and quickly ended up there,” she said. “I was married for 18 years and I had a really bad divorce in 2014 and I turned to the streets, to drugs, to whatever in life. I got myself in trouble and landed on probation, then I violated my probation, so they offered me Drug Court or prison.”

When she was ready, Groves was referred to Fogiel through a friend with a similar background.

“I hadn’t worked in four years. It was my first shot, my first try, and I lucked out and got the job,” she said. “There are several of us girls -- we know what we have to lose, we worked hard to get where we’re at and we’re going to protect it with everything we have.”

Groves said that from the beginning, working for Fogiel and his team has been a good fit.

“I like that I didn’t have to lie about who I was,” she said. “Most people, when you tell them your circumstances, they shy away from you because they’re scared of what you might bring to the table but he didn’t judge. He doesn’t coddle anybody, but I can be myself.”

She added, “It’s good for people to see that all addicts are not just addicts.”

“Watching them stay on the path of the straight and narrow, it’s very rewarding to me,” Fogiel said. “We all know it’s a choice you make to do right or wrong. It’s their choice to keep going on this good path and as long as they do, they have a job.”

Fogiel said he has no history of personal drug or alcohol abuse to resonate with those in recovery. The businessman moved to Amarillo in 1991 on what was supposed to be a five-month stay to turn the then struggling Hoffbrau Steaks restaurant around; he said it's been the generosity of the city that has formed his in-kind beneficence.

“Then I got ingrained in the city,” he said. “This city has been very good to me in supporting all of my ventures. You can’t take, take, take; you have to give back to the community, whether that be hiring people who need help, (or) charity work – we’ve probably contributed something to almost every charity in the city.

“It makes me feel very good to know I’ve done something, and I know it’s helping other people.”