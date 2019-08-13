Jordan Gibson is the new intermediate P.E. teacher and high school coach for Glen Rose ISD.

Gibson attended Angelo State University and graduated in 2018, earning her bachelor’s degree in English education. She also obtained a master’s degree in education in coaching, sport, recreation and fitness administration as well as a certification in academic athletic advising and counseling.

She grew up near San Antonio and graduated from Grandview High School in 2015.

Q. Is this your first teaching job?

A. This is my first coaching/teaching job. My title is Intermediate P.E. but I will actually be doing junior and high school athletics as well as intermediate and elementary P.E. My schedule is crazy.

Q. What are you looking forward to as you start your first job?

A. I’m definitely looking forward to the busy schedule. It’s going to keep things interesting going from the skill level of high schoolers down to teaching kids how to bounce a ball in elementary.

Q. What inspired you to become a teacher and coach?

A. I wanted to become a teacher because I think a lot of education is lacking in good teachers who actually care about people and the future of students. I wanted to become a coach because of the coach I had. His name is coach Doyle. He taught me how to run and inspired me to be the best person I can be through athletics and through training. I've always wanted to be a coach ever since I was about 6 years old.

Q. Growing up, what was your favorite subject in school?

A. English because I love to read

Q. If you could give advice to anyone trying to follow in your footsteps, what would you tell them?

A. Man, just do it. Glen Rose makes it really easy because the people here are amazing. If for some reason they go to a place that isn’t so bright, I would tell them just to make that place great for kids. The people here love kids. I haven’t even started and I can already tell that they love the community and so if that’s what we can bring to a world that needs people like this, then we need to be that kind of person.

Q. What do you like to do in your spare time?

A. Spending time with my family, reading and running.

Q. Is there anything else you would like people to know about you?

A. My husband, Austin Gibson, actually grew up in Glen Rose and he is also going to be the junior high sixth grade math teacher in Glen Rose. This is my first job and our first job together on the same campus so we’re super pumped.