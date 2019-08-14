C’Kyra Sims produced all-around numbers of 12 kills, 12 digs, five blocks and three aces to lead Estacado to a 25-12, 25-13, 25-18 win over Coahoma on Tuesday.

Vaniya Davis provided the Lady Matadors with 25 assists, while Maya Smith-Williams and Ashtyn Paige combined equally for eight kills. Kaylee Rangel ended the match with 14 digs and three aces. Autumn Paige and Symphony Brown combined both had four blocks in the winning effort.

Estacado (3-4) is set to compete in the Littlefield Tournament which starts Thursday.

Frenship 3, Lubbock High 0

Kendall Mahaney hit four aces on 20-for-21 serving in the Lady Tigers’ 25-21, 25-16, 25-6 road win over the Lady Westerners.

Mahaney also contributed 18 digs and Kayton Genenbacher totaled 29 assists. Gracie Harrison hit nine kills and Aali Mayfield followed with five.

Kennedy Scheppler and K’lee Flores each had five kills for the Lady Westerners. Camille Webb totaled 14 assists, while Kaitlyn Garcia finished with a team-best 10 digs.

Frenship (7-5) will hit the road to compete in the Nita Vannoy Memorial Tournament starting Friday in San Angelo, while Lubbock High (5-7) is slated to compete in the Haltom Buffs Tournament.

Monterey 3, Levelland 1

LEVELLAND — Maddi Stephens, Serena Garcia and Nadia Morales all entered double-digit performances in kills to help the Lady Plainsmen to a 25-18, 18-25, 25-16, 25-19 win over the Loboettes.

Stephens topped the team with 12 kills, followed by Garcia and Morales with 11 and 10, respectively. Emma Dudley recorded five points with five aces on 19-for-19 serving to complement eight digs.

Taylor Salsky lobbed up 42 assists and Meagan Jimenez tallied 19 digs for the Lady Plainsmen.

Kazzi Spears finished with 12 digs, 10 assists and seven kills for the Loboettes. Michaela Watkins ended the night with 10 digs, while Jordan Cambell collected 17 digs in the loss.

Monterey (7-3) is set to play in the Haltom Buffs Tournament on Friday and Levelland (6-3) is scheduled to play in the River Road Tournament.

All Saints Episcopal 3, San Jacinto 0

SAN JACINTO — Elise Headrick posted 21 assists in All Saints Episcopal’s 25-12, 25-20, 25-11 win over San Jacinto.

Paige Schlehuber led the Lady Patriots’ hitting effort with nine kills to go along with three aces. Haley Dickerson chipped in seven digs and Lauren Bayouth ended the match with seven aces and four kills.

All Saints Episcopal (4-4) is slated to play in the River Road Tournament on Friday.

Shallowater 3, Friona 0

FRIONA — Sadie Venable smacked seven kills in Shallowater’s 25-15, 25-17, 25-18 win over Friona.

Fillies’ setter Bree Brattain dished out 12 assists and hit three aces. Summer Williams finished with six kills.

Shallowater (5-5) is set to participate in the River Road Tournament on Friday.

San Angelo Central 3, Coronado 0

SAN ANGELO — San Angelo Central swept Coronado 20-25 19-35 22-25, in a nondistrict contest on Tuesday.

Aaliyah Gray ended with 19 kills and 13 digs for the Lady Mustangs. Kirby Stanek compiled 28 assists and 10 digs, while Thalia Sanchez led the defensive effort with 27 digs. Carson Edwards contributed 15 digs, 10 kills and six aces.

Coronado (5-4) is scheduled for action in the Nita Vannoy Memorial Tournament on Friday in San Angelo.

Denver City 3, Kermit 0

DENVER CITY — Jayleen Villarreal recorded 28 assists, six digs and four aces as Denver City rolled to a 25-14, 25-8, 25-4 victory over Kermit.

Marley Jordon led the Fillies in kills with 15 with Lexi Ivy adding 14 digs to go along with six kills. Moraima Villegas had a team-leading 17 digs with four aces.

Denver City (6-3) is set to compete in the LuAllen Memorial Tournament starting on Thursday in Graham.

Grape Creek 3, Klondike 0

GRAPE CREEK — Klondike split a pair of matches by beating Hawley and dropping their final match of the day to Grape Creek 28-26, 25-23, 25-20 to end dual match play,

The Lady Cougars beat Hawley 25-14, 25-22, 22-25, 25-21 in the match prior to go 1-1.

Brenda Friesen totaled 20 kills and five aces for Klondike, while Megan Arismendez had a combined eight kills in the matches. Izabella Arismendez ended the day with six kills, Savannah Wiebe hit nine total aces and Allison Hutchings finished with five aces.

Klondike (6-2) is set to play a noon Saturday contest at Coahoma.

Pampa 3, Plainview 0

PAMPA — Pampa swept Plainview 25-14, 25-15, 25-15 during a nondistrict contest.

Inesha Nash had a team-leading eight kills and Lexie Bennett followed with seven for the Lady Bulldogs. Aspin Miller doled out 13 assists while Emily Sigala closed out the match with 10 digs.

Plainview (4-5) is slated to compete in the River Road Tournament which begins Friday.