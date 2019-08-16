Yes, there’s another dating app in town.

Chappy, a two-year-old dating app for gay men, moved its headquarters to Austin earlier this year. The app is owned and operated by Austin-based Bumble, the popular women-focused dating app that has more than 65 million users worldwide.

Now, a majority of Chappy employees are based in Bumble’s headquarters on North Lamar Boulevard. The company was previously headquartered in the United Kingdom.

Sam Dumas, head of brand at Chappy, said the transition to Austin would allow the startup to use resources from a more established brand like Bumble.

“The beauty of that strategic business move is that we can now capitalize and tap into those resources from a brand that has blazed a trail unlike any other,” Dumas said. “It just made sense to capitalize on the existing resources here.”

Both Chappy and Bumble are part of MagicLab, the umbrella organization created by Bumble co-founder Andrey Andreev.

Bumble has about 95 employees in Austin. The company declined to break down how many employees work for Chappy. A spokeswoman for Bumble said many employees work between both brands.

Chappy has about 610,000 registered users, according to the company.

Bumble has invested in Chappy since its launch in 2017, praising the app for providing a safe environment for gay men compared to competitors like dating app Grindr. Dumas said apps outside of Chappy are often discriminatory and don't provide strong safety and moderation measures.

Grindr, the most popular dating app for gay men, faced pushback for years over security issues. In 2018, a report found that the app's security holes that could expose location data of more than 3 million daily users.

“We are targeting and dedicated to making the experience online for gay men specifically one that’s more positive and safe and respectful,” Dumas said, adding that Chappy has 24/7 site moderation.

Chappy allows users to select from three modes for dating: casual, commitment or exploring.

The company in June also announced the launch of “friend mode” — a feature for gay men to expand their social circles without feeling pressured to date. Chappy designed the platonic connection feature in partnership with the Trevor Project, an organization dedicated to suicide prevention for gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, queer and questioning youths.

Dumas said he hopes to keep growing the company and its user base to "create a larger community of safety."

The company is trying to expand its presence in Austin, where Bumble and Chappy participated in the city's Aug. 10 Pride Parade.

Chappy and Bumble also hosted a "Pride Ride" at Love Cycling Studio and a Pride Parade after-party featuring "RuPaul's Drag Race" star and Dallas drag queen Alyssa Edwards. Guests were required to show their Chappy profile to enter the venue.

Chappy's expansion in Austin comes as other dating app startups choose the city for their home.

This year, Brooke Waupsh and Jeff McMahon co-founded Swoovy, an Austin-based dating app that offers volunteer opportunities for first dates.

Bumble continues to be the breakout star in Austin, where Whitney Wolfe Herd and Andreev founded the app in 2014.

Now, 4 1/2 years in, Bumble is expected to pursue an initial public offering to fuel international growth.

In an interview with television network CNBC, Bumble CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd said the company’s growth is outpacing expectations and Bumble is "actively pursuing" an IPO.

“We are at our annual run rate of $200 million for 2018, and we’re only in year three,” Wolfe Herd said in the interview. “We’ve been a profitable business since year two.”