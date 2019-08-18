The Amarillo Veterans Administration Health Care System is hosting a town hall meeting for veterans in Lubbock on Tuesday.



“This is an open forum for Veterans and their families to ask questions and express their ideas to VA leadership,” according to a VA news release. “As part of the VA transformation, the Amarillo VA is seeking to improve the Veteran experience by understanding Veteran needs and improving programs to address those needs.”



The town hall will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Lubbock VA Clinic at 6104 Avenue Q South Drive.



Prior to the town hall, the VA is hosting a "Mission Act 101" from 4-5 p.m. in the same room. Veterans are welcome to attend both.



