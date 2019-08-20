Glen Rose ISD has received an A, the highest grade possible, for its overall performance on the 2018-2019 STAAR/EOC assessments.

According to the Texas Education Agency only 25 percent of the school districts in the state received an A rating. At the campus level, Glen Rose Elementary, Glen Rose Intermediate, and Glen Rose High School received an overall rating of A. Glen Rose Junior High received an overall rating of B.

In addition to the A-F ratings, campuses have the opportunity to receive designated distinctions. Glen Rose ISD is proud to announce Glen Elementary and Intermediate earned three distinctions in the areas of Science, Postsecondary Readiness, and Comparative Closing the Achievement Gaps. Glen Rose Junior High earned three distinctions as well, ELA/Reading, Science, and Social Studies.

“Congratulations to the students and staff of Glen Rose ISD for their hard work and dedication in achieving an “A” rating in both years of the revised Texas Education Agency rating system,” said Glen Rose ISD Superintendent G. Wayne Rotan. “While we are extremely proud of the current ratings, we must continue to focus and work each day towards continued student academic growth and creating pathways for 100 percent of Glen Rose ISD graduates to reach College, Career, and Military Readiness Standards.”

Glen Rose ISD has established an extremely high standard for academic performance. Administrators, teachers, support staff, and central office staff work extremely hard to ensure that we are meeting the needs of each student. We will continue to evaluate our current practices as we strive to become even better in the 2019- 2020 school year.

Glen Rose ISD also received an “A” rating in the Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas (FIRST) for the fiscal management of Glen Rose ISD. Glen Rose ISD scored 98 out of 100 possible points on the FIRST Rating.