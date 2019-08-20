Tarleton State University’s doctoral program in educational leadership got a new name Monday, honoring the school’s 14th president, Dr. Dennis P. McCabe, who spent more than four decades as an educator and administrator.

“The naming of our Ed.D. in honor of Dr. Dennis McCabe is a tribute to not only his diligence in establishing the university’s first doctoral program, but to his lifetime of accomplishment and service as an educator,” said Tarleton President F. Dominic Dottavio. “Dr. McCabe is a champion of education who spent his entire career committed to helping students excel and prepare for continuing leadership. That dedication alone is a compelling reason for today’s naming.”

During McCabe’s 17 years as president, Tarleton increased degree options from 48 to 94 and established outreach locations in Fort Worth, Waco, Killeen — now Texas A&M-Central Texas — and online. He also oversaw construction of the Dining Hall, Recreational Sports Center and Barry B. Thompson Student Center.

“Having Tarleton State University’s first academic doctoral program carry your name is truly unique and a memorable honor,” he said. “I am in very special company. So many Tarleton faculty members, staff leaders and academic administrators have contributed to the Tarleton educational legacy. That is why our 120-year-old school is publicly viewed as a ‘teaching university of the first order.’

“Throughout my 24 years at Tarleton, I was constantly impressed with my colleagues, our students and graduates. They fill our future with hope. Associating my name with them in this manner is humbling and gratifying. My deepest appreciation to President Dottavio, A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp and the System Board of Regents.”

Following his retirement from Tarleton, McCabe returned to the classroom to teach the Ed.D. program, sharing more than 41 years of experience and knowledge with leaders in public and higher education.