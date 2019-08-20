GEORGETOWN — The Williamson County Commissioners Court voted unanimously Tuesday to cancel the county's contract with "Live PD," a television show that films the daily patrol activities of officers.

The commissioners did not discuss the issue with the "Live PD" contract before voting on it. The county has to give Big Fish Entertainment, the company that produces the show, a 30-day notice that it plans to cancel the contract.

The sheriff's office's participation in the show has come under fire from prosecutors and defense attorney about the lack of access to potential evidence gathered by film crews at a crime scene or during an arrest, and from officials who say it portrays the county in a poor light. In July, officials said they had opened an investigation into allegations of excessive force during a traffic stop of a man that was broadcast on "Live PD."

Commissioner Cynthia Long said in a written statement after the vote that she "placed this item on the agenda again because I know that the agreement between Williamson County and Big Fish Entertainment (Live PD) is not in the best interest of the residents of Williamson County."

"The issues it presents related to officer safety and liability to the taxpayers of Williamson County are just too great to continue the agreement. … To the law enforcement community in this county, I have the utmost respect for what you do to protect our community," Long said.

Sheriff Robert Chody was not immediately available for comment Tuesday. He has said that being on the show has helped the sheriff's office with recruitment. Hundreds of people have also attended "Live PD" watch parties in the county.

County resident Kelly Appice said during a break in the commissioners meeting that she disagreed with the decision to cancel the contract.

"I represent 3,500 Wilco residents and we are pro "Live PD" on a Facebook page we created," said Appice. "We see it's made our community a better place. … We have more tourism; people want to move here because they see what an awesome place it is that nobody had heard of before "Live PD," and it's increased recruitment for the sheriff."

Cedar Park resident Neitha Engert said she was happy the commissioners canceled the "Live PD" contract. "We are ruining people's lives by seeing them on their weakest day," she said, "and that doesn't need to be broadcast."

District Attorney Shawn Dick has criticized the contract because it allowed Big Fish Entertainment to own all video and destroy it within 30 days.

Dick and Williamson County defense lawyers began arguing in June that the footage should be preserved to help investigations or prove someone's innocence. Their worries generated a series of memos and emails at the time but resulted in no action.

Williamson County commissioners and County Judge Bill Gravell in May approved renewing the agreement with a 3-2 vote after two commissioners said they thought the show portrayed the county as less safe than it is.

Also on Tuesday, the commissioners also decided Tuesday to refer a new proposed social media policy to a committee to review for a week. The move came after several people in a public hearing demanded the firing of a sheriff's commander who had posted disturbing images on his Facebook page.

Several county residents on Tuesday said Chody should fire Cmdr. Steve Deaton for the posts he had on his Facebook that showed dolls