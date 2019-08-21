Don’t miss the opening weekend of the 31st season of The Promise, Friday and Saturday night (Aug. 23-24) in Glen Rose. And for those two nights only — dubbed Somervell County Weekend — residents and employees of Somervell County can receive free general admission tickets if they bring a canned good or non-perishable item to be donated to PaPa’s Pantry in Glen Rose. To receive a free ticket, you must show proof of county residency or employment. Parking ($10 per vehicle) is not included.

Those from surrounding counties — Hood, Erath, Johnson and Bosque — can get tickets 50 percent off the regular price in all sections (promo code SURROUND19). To reserve seats call 254-897-3926 or go online (thepromiseglenrose.com).

Performances will be at 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturday evenings through Nov. 2. Gates open at 6:30 p.m.