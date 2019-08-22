The Austin Chamber of Commerce announced the winners of its annual business awards during a ceremony at the JW Marriott on Wednesday.

Nearly 300 companies were nominated for an award. An independent panel of judges selected the winners, according to the Chamber.

"The Greater Austin Business Awards is an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of our business community and the good that job creators and companies do across the region," chamber CEO Mike Rollins said in a written statement. "Congratulations to all of our honorees and award recipients, and thank you for all you do for our region and community prosperity."

Here are the award winners, according to a chamber news release:

The Austin Regional Clinic Customer Experience Award recognizes an organization that demonstrates outstanding customer service and satisfaction in all aspects of sales and service. This year’s recipients are Five Stone Tax Advisers, G&A Partners, and Baylor Scott & White Health.The St. David’s HealthCare Employee Health & Wellness Award recognizes an organization that actively encourages employees to engage in a healthy and well-balanced lifestyle. This year’s recipients are Restore Hyper Wellness and Cryotherapy, Builder Homesite Inc. and RetailMeNot.The Intel Corporation Community Relations Award recognizes an organization that demonstrates outstanding corporate social responsibility and shows results in making a positive impact in our community. This year’s recipients are Swinerton, Google Fiber and Silicon Labs.The Austin Energy Environmental Champion Award recognizes an organization that demonstrates a commitment to environmentally sound practices. This year's recipients are the Austin Parks Foundation, Westin Austin at the Domain and Samsung Austin Semiconductor.The HID Global Innovation Award recognizes an organization that employs new ideas or approaches to doing business. This year's recipients are Underminer Studios, Reality Based Group and Texas Athletics.The Delta Airlines International Reach Award recognizes investments by international companies in the Austin region that create jobs locally, as well as Austin-based companies who have a global impact through products and services provided worldwide. This year's recipients are HomePlate Peanut Butter, Noonday Collection and Arm.The Nasdaq Consumer Product Award highlights the amazing products that are coming out of Austin. This area is one of our city’s top growth industries. This year's recipients are NadaMoo!, Tiff's Treats and YETI.The Texas Capital Bank Company Culture Award recognizes companies that have demonstrated a sustainable culture with proven employee retention rates. This year's recipients are Austin Fraser, Abrigo and Intel Corporation.The PIMCO Executive Leader Award recognizes presidents, principals or lead executives for devoting time and energy to strengthen and transform the local organization they lead. This year's recipients are Karen Box, Southwest Minority Supplier Development Council; Kim Hanks, Whim Hospitality; and Tamara Fields, Accenture.The Dell EMC First-Time Entrepreneur Award recognizes an individual who launches a business as a first-time entrepreneur and is a leader in that company. This year's recipients are COCINA 54, Kalologie 360 Spa and Omaiven Health.The Samsung Austin Semiconductor Nonprofit Award recognizes a public charity or private foundation that is tirelessly focused on serving the community through collaborative partnerships and impactful programming; this award includes a $5,000 donation to the recipient. This year's recipient is The Arc of the Capital Area.The Tru-Skin Dermatology Uniquely Austin Award recognizes a company that embraces Austin's unique culture and exemplifies what it means to live and do business in Austin. This year's recipient, chosen by public vote, is Terra Toys.