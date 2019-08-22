A man was hospitalized early Thursday after an 18-wheeler hit him on Interstate 35 in North Austin, Austin-Travis County EMS medics said.

Medics responded to a construction zone in between the 7500 block and 7900 block of the highway's southbound lanes around 4:03 a.m., medics said. The area is near the intersection of U.S. 183 and I-35.

The man, who is described as being in his 50s, was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious injuries that are not expected to be life-threatening, medics said.

The southbound lanes of I-35 at U.S. 183 were closed for about an hour after the crash, Texas Department of Transportation officials said.

18 wheeler vs pedestrian (construction worker) ~50s male trauma alert to Dell Seton with serious but not expected to be life threatening injuries.

Southbound I-35 has reopened at US 183.

